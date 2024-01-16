Featured Items
Sides
Garlic Knots
Soup, Salad & Specials
- Fresh Roma Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Fresh Roma tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, fresh mozzarella, red onions, fresh mint, and fresh basil$9.26
- OUT OF STOCKChili Con Carne
Made fresh in house. Ground beef, chilis, & black beans slow simmered with spices & tomatoes topped with cheddar & scallions..OUT OF STOCK$5.99
Sweets
Pizza
Featured Pies
Whole Pies
- John Dough
16" Crispy crust, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, Romano, and fresh basil$20.37
- Jane Dough
16" Crispy crust, Cup n Char pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$23.15
- You Know Best (Create Your Own)
16" Start with the standard NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and choose your add-ons$20.37
- Abe Froman
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- Beer Belly
16" Crispy crust, roast beer-can chicken breast, pork belly bacon, mozzarella, caramelized onions, cowboy candy, Romano & our in-house RPG sauce (Ranch, Parmesan Garlic)$25.00
- Benny Blanco
16" Crispy crust, House-made roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, shaved Romano, and a touch of garlic spinach$23.15
- Bernyoass
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, cowboy candy, sweet fennel sausage, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$24.07
- Bobby Becker
16" Crispy crust, Roasted bell peppers, caramelized onion, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$23.15
- City Wide
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano$25.00
- OUT OF STOCKClint Yeastwood
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, sweet & smokey pulled BBQ beef, cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) red onion, Memphis sauce drizzle.OUT OF STOCK$25.00
- Cougar
16" Crispy crust, provolone, cosmopolitan sauce, pepperoni, sweet pickled jalapeño, burrata, and Romano$24.07
- Dough Joe
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, garlic spinach, creamy seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, house-made roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Romano$24.07
- Dough Mama
16" Crispy crust, fresh broccoli crumble, whole milk mozzarella, roasted garlic puree, Romano & finished with in-house RPG sauce. (Ranch Parmesan Garlic) ...$24.07
- Doughny Soprano
16" Crispy crust, garlic extra virgin olive oil, provolone, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and fresh basil$24.07
- DownTheShore
16" Crispy crust, fresh marinated tomatoes, whole milk and fresh mozzarella, red onion, garlic extra virgin olive oil, basil, and Romano$23.15
- Eggplant Parma-Jawn
Crispy crust, provolone, NJ crushed tomatoes, fresh roasted eggplant, finished with creamy burrata, Romano & fresh basil...$26.00
- Elon Crust
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$25.00
- Firebird
16" Crispy crust, roast chicken breast, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, spicy pepper garlic Buffalo sauce & Romano.....$25.00
- French Onion
16" Crispy crust, Roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, Avorio fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, Romano, and caramelized and sliced red onions$23.15
- Grannie Pannies
16" Thin crust Grandma pie, pan-baked with extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, and Romano. Daily limited quantities$24.07
- Grateful Veg
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh-roasted mushrooms, broccoli crumble, garlic spinach, red onion, roasted peppers, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- I'm Rick James B*tch!!
16" Crispy crust, Italian hot sausage, pepperoni, slab bacon, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, honey chipotle drizzle, and Romano$25.00
- Karen
16" Crispy crust, Spicy capicola, roasted long hots, mozzarella, angry spiced tomato sauce, roasted peppers, red onions, and Romano. (So good you'll demand to speak with the manager!)$24.07
- Malaka
16" Crispy crust, Crispy crust, roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, crushed tomatoes, red onion, feta, and Kalamatas$23.15
- Marlon BranDough
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, roasted long hots, garlic broccoli rabe, and Romano$24.07
- Meatatarian
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, slab bacon, smoked ham, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$25.00
- NachDough Libre
Crispy crust, roasted garlic, mozzarella, chicken tinga, chorizo, grilled peppers & onions, cowboy candy & finished with chipotle creama, scallions & Cotija cheese...$25.00
- OK Boomer!!!
16" Crispy crust, roasted garlic, mozzarella, roasted Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sundried tomatoes finished with sweet red pepper sauce & Romano$24.07
- Oliver Gluten John
16" Crispy crust, garlic roasted chicken breast, in-house pesto, whole milk mozzarella, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, and Romano$24.07
- Ram-Dough
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, mozzarella, cured chorizo, Cup n Char pepperoni, candied jalapeño, red onions, and Romano$25.00
- Reverse Cowgirl
16" Crispy crust, provolone on bottom, NJ crushed tomatoes on top. Finished with creamy burrata, Romano, and fresh basil$23.15
- Shroomin
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh roasted mushrooms, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- Smoking Dough Frazier
16". Crispy crust, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, slab bacon, red onion, smoked mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle$25.00
- The Mortadella Square
Grandma style baked with mozzarella, roasted garlic, seasoned ricotta, sliced imported mortadella, and pistachio pesto$24.07
- OUT OF STOCKTruff Daddy
16". Crispy crust, mushroom garlic cream, mozzarella, roasted portobello mushrooms, touch of truffle oil, and RomanoOUT OF STOCK$24.07
- Upstairs Neighbor
16" Crispy crust, caramelized onions, Cup n Char pepperoni, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and chipotle honey drizzle$24.07
Notorious P.IG.
16" Crispy crust, slow roasted, garlic-rosemary pork shoulder, mozzarella, sharp provolone, sliced long hots, garlic spinach, Romano.