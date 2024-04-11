Pizza Made with Love
South Philly's best pizza, ready to welcome you
AMAZING PIZZA! The man working at the pizza shop was super nice and gave recommendations on what to try. He even let us try a new recipe he is working on! Best pizza I’ve had in Philly!
This pizza is fabulous because the ingredients are next level and its made with love. The staff are so friendly and helpful. The bonus is the dough is light, fluffy and just the right amount of crispy. I am gluten sensitive and I can actually eat this pizza without the negative side effects like bloat and fatigue. I tried a slice of pepperoni and I took home a Dough Joe pie and it's all delicious (love the names on the menu - so creative). Thank you!
“I don’t want to be too hyperbolic and call it the best pizza in the city since there are so many great spots, but Dough Head deserves a mention. It’s consistently delicious. The basic John Dough is my favorite but the specialty pies are great. Easily our go to pizza place and a great addition to the neighborhood."
Your favorite South Philly pizza joint.
Welcome to Dough Head Pizza, your ultimate destination for mouthwatering pizza in the heart of South Philadelphia! At Dough Head, we're not just making pizza; we're creating a culinary experience that embodies the essence of South Philly pizza culture. Indulge in our funky named slices, a testament to the creative spirit that sets us apart as a cornerstone of South Philly pizza excellence. Our craft begins with naturally fermented, slow-aged dough, the foundation for the best pizza in Philly. Each 16-inch masterpiece is a celebration of flavor, texture, and tradition that defines South Philly pizza.