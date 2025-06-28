Dough Head Pizza | 833 Wharton St
Featured Items
South Philly Twinkies
Fresh long hot peppers stuffed & baked with sweet Italian sausage, garlic, basil, mozzarella, Parmesan topped with garlic Parm & sweet pepper sauces.....$9.99
Classic Caesar
Crisp Romaine, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, squeeze of fresh lemon, shaved Parmesan....$8.99
Cauliflower Power
Crispy crust topped with fresh roasted cauliflower, garlic confit, mozzarella, tangy peppadew peppers, smoked mozzarella, Romano...$24.99
Sides
Garlic Knots
Soup, Salad & Specials
Crisp Cucumber Feta Salad
A light, crisp & refreshing blend of English cucumbers, red onion, fresh dill, crumbled feta, white balsamic, lemon & EVOO over mixed baby greens...$9.99
Fresh Tomato Salad
Fresh tomato salad with red onions, organic basil & fresh mozzarella in a light red wine vinaigrette...$10.99
Sweets
Chicken Bites
Cluck Norris
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters tossed in our house made sweet & spicy mango sauce.... 20 pieces per order, great for sharing!$12.99
Heat Stroke Hen
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters tossed in classic spicy Buffalo sauce.... 20 pieces per order, great for sharing!$12.99
Nashville Nugs
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters coated in Nashville hot sauce. A nice balance of heat, sweet & hickory.... 20 pieces per order, great for Sharing!!$12.99
South Philly Cologne
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters tossed in our house made tangy Garlic Parmesan sauce... 20 pieces per order, great for sharing!$12.99
General Dough's Chicken
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters coated in DoughHead's twist on the infamous Chinese dish. A nice balance of sweet & tangy & a lil heat.... 20 pieces per order, great for Sharing!!$12.99
Whiskey Richard
Our baked, never fried, whole breast meat chicken fritters coated in sweet maple Bourbon sauce. 20 pieces per order, great for Sharing!!$12.99
Pizza
Whole Pies
John Dough (Cheese)
16" Crispy crust, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, Romano, and fresh basil$20.75
Jane Dough (Pepperoni)
16" Crispy crust, Cup n Char pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$23.15
You Know Best (Create Your Own)
16" Start with the standard NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and choose your add-ons$21.00
Abe Froman
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
Beer Belly
16" Crispy crust, roast beer-can chicken breast, pork belly bacon, mozzarella, caramelized onions, cowboy candy, Romano & our in-house RPG sauce (Ranch, Parmesan Garlic)$25.00
Benny Blanco
16" Crispy crust, House-made roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, shaved Romano, and a touch of garlic spinach$23.15
Bernyoass
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, cowboy candy, sweet fennel sausage, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$24.07
Bobby Becker
16" Crispy crust, Roasted bell peppers, caramelized onion, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$23.15
City Wide
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano$25.00
Cougar
16" Crispy crust, provolone, cosmopolitan sauce, pepperoni, sweet pickled jalapeño, burrata, and Romano$24.07
Dough Joe
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, garlic spinach, creamy seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, house-made roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Romano$24.07
Dough Mama
16" Crispy crust, fresh broccoli crumble, whole milk mozzarella, roasted garlic puree, Romano & finished with in-house RPG sauce. (Ranch Parmesan Garlic) ...$24.07
Doughny Soprano
16" Crispy crust, garlic extra virgin olive oil, provolone, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and fresh basil$24.07
Elon Crust
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$25.00
Firebird
16" Crispy crust, roast chicken breast, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, spicy pepper garlic Buffalo sauce & Romano.....$25.00
French Onion
16" Crispy crust, Roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, Avorio fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, Romano, and caramelized and sliced red onions$23.15
Grannie Pannies
16" Thin crust Grandma pie, pan-baked with extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, and Romano. Daily limited quantities$24.54
Grateful Veg
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh-roasted mushrooms, broccoli crumble, garlic spinach, red onion, roasted peppers, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
I'm Rick James B*tch!!
16" Crispy crust, Italian hot sausage, pepperoni, slab bacon, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, honey chipotle drizzle, and Romano$25.00
Karen
16" Crispy crust, Spicy capicola, roasted long hots, mozzarella, angry spiced tomato sauce, roasted peppers, red onions, and Romano. (So good you'll demand to speak with the manager!)$24.07
Malaka
16" Crispy crust, Crispy crust, roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, crushed tomatoes, red onion, feta, and Kalamatas$23.15
Marlon BranDough
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, roasted long hots, garlic spinach & Romano....$24.07
Meatatarian
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, slab bacon, smoked ham, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$25.00
OK Boomer!!!
Crispy crust, roasted garlic, mozzarella, roasted Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sundried tomatoes finished with sweet red pepper sauce & Romano..$24.07
Oliver Gluten John
16" Crispy crust, garlic roasted chicken breast, in-house pesto, whole milk mozzarella, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, and Romano$24.07
Ram-Dough
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, mozzarella, cured chorizo, Cup n Char pepperoni, candied jalapeño, red onions, and Romano$25.00
Reverse Cowgirl
16" Crispy crust, provolone on bottom, NJ crushed tomatoes on top. Finished with creamy burrata, Romano, and fresh basil$23.15
Shroomin
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh roasted mushrooms, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
Smoking Dough Frazier
16". Crispy crust, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, slab bacon, red onion, smoked mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle$25.00
Upstairs Neighbor
16" Crispy crust, caramelized onions, Cup n Char pepperoni, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and chipotle honey drizzle$24.07
Billy Ray Valentine
Crispy crust, provolone, Cosmopolitan sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red onion, cowboy candy finished with Romano & creamy burrata.....$26.50
The Mortadella Square
Grandma style baked with mozzarella, roasted garlic, seasoned ricotta, sliced imported mortadella topped with pistachio pesto & Romano....$24.07
Lew Blum Cheese Steak Pizza
(( Tow Your Taste Buds Away )) Crispy crust, chopped ribeye, mozzarella, sweet & cherry peppers, caramelized onions, white cheddar Wiz & Romano....$26.50
FIG-et about it....
House-made sweet, fresh fig marmalade, mozzarella, prosciutto, red onion baked crispy & finished with creamy burrata & pistachios.....$25.00
Hawaiian Hipster aka Kensington Fruit Salad
Crispy crust, pineapple mascarpone, smoked ham, slab bacon, mozzarella, fresh pineapple, tangy peppadew peppers.....$25.99
Fancy Schmancy Chicken Bacon Ranchy
Crispy crust, roast garlic base, mozzarella, slab bacon, roast chicken breast, red onion finished with our house made RPG sauce & scallions....$25.99
Dar-Bay Clam Pizza
Delco's finest bay side town, Dar-Bay. Fresh baby clams, gently cooked with garlic, Calabrian chilis, parsley & lemon. Placed atop crispy crust, roast garlic spread, mild provolone, oregano & Romano. Limited Quantities!!$26.00
Fig & the Pig
Crispy crust, mozzarella, house-made, sweet fresh fig marmalade, spicy Italian sausage & caramelized onions finished with creamy Montrachet goat's cheese....$25.99
