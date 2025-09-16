Skip to Main content
Choose "Delivery" or "Pickup" before checking out!
Earn Free Pizza! Start Earning Points Today
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza
0
Order Online
Home
/
You Know Best (Create Your Own)
You Know Best (Create Your Own)
$0
Preparation Option
Select...
Topping Addition (Full Pie)
Select...
Topping Addition (Left Side)
Select...
Topping Addition (Right Side)
Select...
Add to Cart
1
16" Start with the standard NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and choose your add-ons
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza Location and Hours
(215) 770-6790
833 Wharton St Unit #3, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement