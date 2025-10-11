Skip to Main content
Choose "Delivery" or "Pickup" before checking out!
Earn Free Pizza! Start Earning Points Today
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza
0
Order Online
Home
/
Olivia Gluten John
Olivia Gluten John
$0
Preparation Option
Select...
Oliver Gluten John Extras
Select...
Add to Cart
1
16" Crispy crust, garlic roasted chicken breast, in-house pesto, whole milk mozzarella, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, and Romano
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza Location and Hours
(215) 770-6790
833 Wharton St Unit #3, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement