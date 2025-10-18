Skip to Main content
Choose "Delivery" or "Pickup" before checking out!
Earn Free Pizza! Start Earning Points Today
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza
0
Order Online
Home
/
Edgar Allan Dough
Edgar Allan Dough
$0
Preparation Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Crispy crust, creamy mascarpone mixed with chopped spinach & artichokes topped with mozzarella, garlic spinach, sliced artichokes & Romano...
Dough Head Pizza | South Philly Pizza Location and Hours
(215) 770-6790
833 Wharton St Unit #3, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Open now
•
Closes at 2AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement