A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Earning & Redeeming Rewards


Earn 1 Dough Head Dollar for every $1 spent.


100 Dough Head Dollars = Free Garlic Knots.


250 Dough Head Dollars = One Free Pie (up to $35 value).



Birthday Rewards


Get $5 off during your birthday month.


Getting Started


1. Sign Up — join through our loyalty  signup link .


2. Download the  Local by Toast App  — order online and check your loyalty status.


3. Check Your Account — use  this link .




FAQs


How do I earn points?


Every dollar you spend at Dough Head Pizza adds 1 Dough Head Dollar to your account.


Do I need an account?


Yes. Points and rewards are tied to your loyalty account via phone number.


Can I use loyalty rewards in-store and for online ordering?


Yes. Rewards apply whether you order in-store or online through Local by Toast.


How do I redeem rewards?


Once you’ve earned enough Dough Head Dollars, you can select your reward at checkout online or let the cashier know in-store.


What happens if my order is less than the reward value?


Rewards cover up to the limit (e.g. a free pie up to $35). Any leftover points will stay in your account to accrue for your next reward.


Can I combine rewards?


No. Only one loyalty reward can be applied per order.


Do points expire?


Nope!


When does the $5 birthday reward apply?


During your birth month, once you’ve signed up and your account is verified. It cannot be used the same day you've signed up.


How do I see my loyalty status or points?


Use the Local by Toast app, log into your loyalty account online, or ask at the register.


Do I need to show anything at checkout in the store?


You provide your phone number or scan your loyalty QR code. If you are using a credit card linked to your loyalty, it will automaticall apply.

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.