Sign up to earn free pizza!
Earn 1 Dough Head Dollar for every $1 spent.
100 Dough Head Dollars = Free Garlic Knots.
200 Dough Head Dollars = Free Dessert
300 Dough Head Dollars = One Free Pie (up to $35 value).
Cash In Dough Head Dollars for Free Pizza!
Sign up today and earn 25 free points!
Earning & Redeeming Rewards
Earn 1 Dough Head Dollar for every $1 spent.
100 Dough Head Dollars = Free Garlic Knots.
250 Dough Head Dollars = One Free Pie (up to $35 value).
Birthday Rewards
Get $5 off during your birthday month.
Getting Started
1. Sign Up — join through our loyalty signup link .
2. Download the Local by Toast App — order online and check your loyalty status.
3. Check Your Account — use this link .
FAQs
How do I earn points?
Every dollar you spend at Dough Head Pizza adds 1 Dough Head Dollar to your account.
Do I need an account?
Yes. Points and rewards are tied to your loyalty account via phone number.
Can I use loyalty rewards in-store and for online ordering?
Yes. Rewards apply whether you order in-store or online through Local by Toast.
How do I redeem rewards?
Once you’ve earned enough Dough Head Dollars, you can select your reward at checkout online or let the cashier know in-store.
What happens if my order is less than the reward value?
Rewards cover up to the limit (e.g. a free pie up to $35). Any leftover points will stay in your account to accrue for your next reward.
Can I combine rewards?
No. Only one loyalty reward can be applied per order.
Do points expire?
Nope!
When does the $5 birthday reward apply?
During your birth month, once you’ve signed up and your account is verified. It cannot be used the same day you've signed up.
How do I see my loyalty status or points?
Use the Local by Toast app, log into your loyalty account online, or ask at the register.
Do I need to show anything at checkout in the store?
You provide your phone number or scan your loyalty QR code. If you are using a credit card linked to your loyalty, it will automaticall apply.