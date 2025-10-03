



FAQs





How do I earn points?





Every dollar you spend at Dough Head Pizza adds 1 Dough Head Dollar to your account.





Do I need an account?





Yes. Points and rewards are tied to your loyalty account via phone number.





Can I use loyalty rewards in-store and for online ordering?





Yes. Rewards apply whether you order in-store or online through Local by Toast.





How do I redeem rewards?





Once you’ve earned enough Dough Head Dollars, you can select your reward at checkout online or let the cashier know in-store.





What happens if my order is less than the reward value?





Rewards cover up to the limit (e.g. a free pie up to $35). Any leftover points will stay in your account to accrue for your next reward.





Can I combine rewards?





No. Only one loyalty reward can be applied per order.





Do points expire?





Nope!





When does the $5 birthday reward apply?





During your birth month, once you’ve signed up and your account is verified. It cannot be used the same day you've signed up.





How do I see my loyalty status or points?





Use the Local by Toast app, log into your loyalty account online, or ask at the register.





Do I need to show anything at checkout in the store?





You provide your phone number or scan your loyalty QR code. If you are using a credit card linked to your loyalty, it will automaticall apply.