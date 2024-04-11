ABOUT DOUGH HEAD PIZZA.

Distinctive and Bold



Welcome to Dough Head Pizza, your ultimate destination for mouthwatering pizza in the heart of South Philadelphia! At Dough Head, we're not just making pizza; we're creating a culinary experience that embodies the essence of South Philly pizza culture. Indulge in our funky named slices, a testament to the creative spirit that sets us apart as a cornerstone of South Philly pizza excellence. Our craft begins with naturally fermented, slow-aged dough, the foundation for the best pizza in Philly. Each 16-inch masterpiece is a celebration of flavor, texture, and tradition that defines South Philly pizza.









We invite you to discover the unbeatable taste of Dough Head Pizza, where the spirit of South Philly comes alive in every bite. Whether you're craving a classic slice or diving into one of our inventive combinations, our commitment to quality and innovation ensures an unparalleled pizza experience. Open late, Dough Head Pizza is your go-to spot for the best pizza in South Philadelphia – a place where the anytime creative spirit meets the savory perfection of South Philly pizza culture. Join us on a journey through the vibrant flavors of South Philly, and experience why Dough Head Pizza is the epitome of the best pizza in the city.