Sides
Garlic Knots
- Garlic Knots$4.63
6 House-made knots, baked fresh, tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, seasonings, Romano served with side of marinara.....
- Pizza Knots$7.41
Our house made garlic knots baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce...
Soup, Salad & Specials
- Chili Con Carne$5.99Out of stock
Made fresh in house. Ground beef, chilis, & black beans slow simmered with spices & tomatoes topped with cheddar & scallions..
- Fresh Roma Tomato & Mozzarella Salad$9.26
Fresh Roma tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, fresh mozzarella, red onions, fresh mint, and fresh basil
Sweets
- Philly Wonka$7.50
House made caramel cream over fudge & graham cracker crust topped with toffee crumble & salted caramel sauce.....
Philly Wonka
Pizza
Featured Pies
- The Mortadella Square$24.07
Grandma style baked with mozzarella, roasted garlic, seasoned ricotta, sliced imported mortadella, and pistachio pesto
- NachDough Libre$25.00
Crispy crust, roasted garlic, mozzarella, chicken tinga, chorizo, grilled peppers & onions, cowboy candy & finished with chipotle creama, scallions & Cotija cheese...
- City Wide$25.00
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano
Whole Pies
- Abe Froman$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano
- Beer Belly$25.00
16" Crispy crust, roast beer-can chicken breast, pork belly bacon, mozzarella, caramelized onions, cowboy candy, Romano & our in-house RPG sauce (Ranch, Parmesan Garlic)
- Benny Blanco$23.15
16" Crispy crust, House-made roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, shaved Romano, and a touch of garlic spinach
- Bernyoass$24.07
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, cowboy candy, sweet fennel sausage, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano
- Bobby Becker$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Roasted bell peppers, caramelized onion, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano
- City Wide$25.00
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano
- Clint Yeastwood$25.00Out of stock
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, sweet & smokey pulled BBQ beef, cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) red onion, Memphis sauce drizzle.
- Cougar$24.07
16" Crispy crust, provolone, cosmopolitan sauce, pepperoni, sweet pickled jalapeño, burrata, and Romano
- Dough Joe$24.07
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, garlic spinach, creamy seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, house-made roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Romano
- Dough Mama$24.07
16" Crispy crust, fresh broccoli crumble, whole milk mozzarella, roasted garlic puree, Romano & finished with in-house RPG sauce. (Ranch Parmesan Garlic) ...
- Doughny Soprano$24.07
16" Crispy crust, garlic extra virgin olive oil, provolone, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and fresh basil
- DownTheShore$23.15
16" Crispy crust, fresh marinated tomatoes, whole milk and fresh mozzarella, red onion, garlic extra virgin olive oil, basil, and Romano
- Elon Crust$25.00
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano
- Firebird$25.00