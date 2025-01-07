Rewards & Savings
Featured Items
- Drop the Beet
Fresh, roasted Ruby beets tossed in honey & white balsamic with Bermuda onion, Burrata, sundried cranberries & pistachio...$9.89
- Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut butter mousse, caramel, peanuts & milk chocolate on chocolate crumb crust...$8.99
- Lew Blum Cheese Steak Pizza
(( Tow Your Taste Buds Away )) Crispy crust, chopped ribeye, mozzarella, sweet & cherry peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar Wiz, Romano....$26.50
Sides
Garlic Knots
Soup, Salad & Specials
- Crisp Cucumber Feta Salad
A light, crisp & refreshing blend of English cucumbers, red onion, fresh dill, crumbled feta, white balsamic, lemon & EVOO over mixed baby greens...$9.89
Sweets
- Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
A delicious blend of Philly cream-cheese cheesecake and pumpkin pie, topped with a sweet pecan praline topping.$5.99
- Carrot Cake
Classic carrot cake with Philly cream cheese icing.....$8.99
Pizza
Whole Pies
- John Dough (Cheese)
16" Crispy crust, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, Romano, and fresh basil$20.37
- Jane Dough (Pepperoni)
16" Crispy crust, Cup n Char pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$23.15
- You Know Best (Create Your Own)
16" Start with the standard NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and choose your add-ons$20.37
- Abe Froman
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- Beer Belly
16" Crispy crust, roast beer-can chicken breast, pork belly bacon, mozzarella, caramelized onions, cowboy candy, Romano & our in-house RPG sauce (Ranch, Parmesan Garlic)$25.00
- Benny Blanco
16" Crispy crust, House-made roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, shaved Romano, and a touch of garlic spinach$23.15
- Bernyoass
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, cowboy candy, sweet fennel sausage, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$24.07
- Bobby Becker
16" Crispy crust, Roasted bell peppers, caramelized onion, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano$23.15
- City Wide
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano$25.00
- Cougar
16" Crispy crust, provolone, cosmopolitan sauce, pepperoni, sweet pickled jalapeño, burrata, and Romano$24.07
- Dough Joe
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, garlic spinach, creamy seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, house-made roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Romano$24.07
- Dough Mama
16" Crispy crust, fresh broccoli crumble, whole milk mozzarella, roasted garlic puree, Romano & finished with in-house RPG sauce. (Ranch Parmesan Garlic) ...$24.07
- Doughny Soprano
16" Crispy crust, garlic extra virgin olive oil, provolone, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and fresh basil$24.07
- Elon Crust
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano$25.00
- Firebird
16" Crispy crust, roast chicken breast, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, spicy pepper garlic Buffalo sauce & Romano.....$25.00
- French Onion
16" Crispy crust, Roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, Avorio fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, Romano, and caramelized and sliced red onions$23.15
- Grannie Pannies
16" Thin crust Grandma pie, pan-baked with extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, and Romano. Daily limited quantities$24.07
- Grateful Veg
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh-roasted mushrooms, broccoli crumble, garlic spinach, red onion, roasted peppers, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- I'm Rick James B*tch!!
16" Crispy crust, Italian hot sausage, pepperoni, slab bacon, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, honey chipotle drizzle, and Romano$25.00
- Karen
16" Crispy crust, Spicy capicola, roasted long hots, mozzarella, angry spiced tomato sauce, roasted peppers, red onions, and Romano. (So good you'll demand to speak with the manager!)$24.07
- Malaka
16" Crispy crust, Crispy crust, roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, crushed tomatoes, red onion, feta, and Kalamatas$23.15
- Marlon BranDough
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, roasted long hots, garlic spinach & Romano....$24.07
- Meatatarian
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, slab bacon, smoked ham, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$25.00
- Ram-Dough
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, mozzarella, cured chorizo, Cup n Char pepperoni, candied jalapeño, red onions, and Romano$25.00
- Reverse Cowgirl
16" Crispy crust, provolone on bottom, NJ crushed tomatoes on top. Finished with creamy burrata, Romano, and fresh basil$23.15
- Shroomin
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh roasted mushrooms, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano$23.15
- Smoking Dough Frazier
16". Crispy crust, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, slab bacon, red onion, smoked mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle$25.00
- Upstairs Neighbor
16" Crispy crust, caramelized onions, Cup n Char pepperoni, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and chipotle honey drizzle$24.07
- Hawk Tuah
Crispy crust, provolone, Cosmopolitan sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red onion, cowboy candy finished with Romano & creamy burrata.....$26.50
- The Mortadella Square
Grandma style baked with mozzarella, roasted garlic, seasoned ricotta, sliced imported mortadella topped with pistachio pesto & Romano....$24.07
- Hawaiian Hipster aka Kensington Fruit Salad
Crispy crust, pineapple mascarpone, smoked ham, slab bacon, mozzarella, fresh pineapple, tangy peppadew peppers.....$25.99
- Fancy Schmancy Chicken Bacon Ranchy
Crispy crust, roast garlic base, mozzarella, slab bacon, roast chicken breast, red onion finished with our house made RPG sauce & scallions....$25.99
Party Packages
- Package #1 (8-10 people)
Party Package #1 (Serves 8–10): • Select 4 Pizzas (duplicates allowed) • Select 1 Salad • Select 1 Dessert • Includes 10 Canned Beverages All packages are designed to accommodate your party size.$199.00
- Package #2 (12-16 people)
Party Package #2 (Serves 12–16): • Select 6 Pizzas (duplicates allowed) • Select 2 Small Salads (duplicates allowed) • Select 1 Dessert • Includes 16 Canned Beverages All packages are designed to accommodate your party size.$309.00
- Package #3 (20-25 people)
Party Package #3 (Serves 20–25): • Select 8 Pizzas (duplicates allowed) • Select 2 Large Salads (duplicates allowed) • Select 1 Dessert • Includes 25 Canned Beverages All packages are designed to accommodate your party size.$439.00
