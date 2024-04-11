Sides
Garlic Knots
- Garlic Knots$4.63
6 House-made knots, baked fresh, tossed in EVOO, fresh garlic, seasonings, Romano served with side of marinara.....
- Pizza Knots$7.41
Our house made garlic knots baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce...
Soup, Salad & Specials
- Fresh Roma Tomato & Mozzarella Salad$9.26
Fresh Roma tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, fresh mozzarella, red onions, fresh mint, and fresh basil
Pizza
Whole Pies
- Abe Froman$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano
- Beer Belly$25.00
16" Crispy crust, roast beer-can chicken breast, pork belly bacon, mozzarella, caramelized onions, cowboy candy, Romano & our in-house RPG sauce (Ranch, Parmesan Garlic)
- Benny Blanco$23.15
16" Crispy crust, House-made roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, shaved Romano, and a touch of garlic spinach
- Bernyoass$24.07
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, cowboy candy, sweet fennel sausage, red onion, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano
- Bobby Becker$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Roasted bell peppers, caramelized onion, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and shaved Romano
- City Wide$25.00
16" Crispy crust, whole milk mozzarella, Cup n Char pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, NJ crushed tomatoes, and Romano
- Clint Yeastwood$25.00Out of stock
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, sweet & smokey pulled BBQ beef, cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) red onion, Memphis sauce drizzle.
- Cougar$24.07
16" Crispy crust, provolone, cosmopolitan sauce, pepperoni, sweet pickled jalapeño, burrata, and Romano
- Dough Joe$24.07
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, garlic spinach, creamy seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, house-made roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil, and shaved Romano
- Dough Mama$24.07
16" Crispy crust, fresh broccoli crumble, whole milk mozzarella, roasted garlic puree, Romano & finished with in-house RPG sauce. (Ranch Parmesan Garlic) ...
- Doughny Soprano$24.07
16" Crispy crust, garlic extra virgin olive oil, provolone, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, mozzarella, roasted peppers, and fresh basil
- DownTheShore$23.15
16" Crispy crust, fresh marinated tomatoes, whole milk and fresh mozzarella, red onion, garlic extra virgin olive oil, basil, and Romano
- Elon Crust$25.00
16" Crispy crust, Italian sweet sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano
- Firebird$25.00
16" Crispy crust, roast chicken breast, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, spicy pepper garlic Buffalo sauce & Romano.....
- French Onion$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, Avorio fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, Romano, and caramelized and sliced red onions
- Grannie Pannies$24.07
16" Thin crust Grandma pie, pan-baked with extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, and Romano. Daily limited quantities
- Grateful Veg$23.15
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh-roasted mushrooms, broccoli crumble, garlic spinach, red onion, roasted peppers, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano
- I'm Rick James B*tch!!$25.00
16" Crispy crust, Italian hot sausage, pepperoni, slab bacon, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, honey chipotle drizzle, and Romano
- Jane Dough$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Cup n Char pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, NJ crushed tomato, and Romano
- John Dough$20.37
16" Crispy crust, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, Avorio fresh mozzarella, Romano, and fresh basil
- Karen$24.07
16" Crispy crust, Spicy capicola, roasted long hots, mozzarella, angry spiced tomato sauce, roasted peppers, red onions, and Romano. (So good you'll demand to speak with the manager!)
- Malaka$23.15
16" Crispy crust, Crispy crust, roast garlic extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, crushed tomatoes, red onion, feta, and Kalamatas
- Marlon BranDough$24.07
16" Crispy crust, mozzarella, NJ crushed tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, roasted long hots, garlic broccoli rabe, and Romano
- Meatatarian$25.00
16" Crispy crust, Sweet fennel sausage, Cup n Char pepperoni, slab bacon, smoked ham, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano
- OK Boomer!!!$24.07
16" Crispy crust, roasted garlic, mozzarella, roasted Portobello mushrooms, spinach, sundried tomatoes finished with sweet red pepper sauce & Romano
- Oliver Gluten John$24.07
16" Crispy crust, garlic roasted chicken breast, in-house pesto, whole milk mozzarella, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, and Romano
- Ram-Dough$25.00
16" Crispy crust, Calabrian chili tomato sauce, mozzarella, cured chorizo, Cup n Char pepperoni, candied jalapeño, red onions, and Romano
- Reverse Cowgirl$23.15
16" Crispy crust, provolone on bottom, NJ crushed tomatoes on top. Finished with creamy burrata, Romano, and fresh basil
- Shroomin$23.15
16" Crispy crust, PA fresh roasted mushrooms, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and Romano
- Smoking Dough Frazier$25.00
16". Crispy crust, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, slab bacon, red onion, smoked mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle
- The Mortadella Square$24.07
Grandma style baked with mozzarella, roasted garlic, seasoned ricotta, sliced imported mortadella, and pistachio pesto
- Truff Daddy$24.07Out of stock
16". Crispy crust, mushroom garlic cream, mozzarella, roasted portobello mushrooms, touch of truffle oil, and Romano
- Upstairs Neighbor$24.07
16" Crispy crust, caramelized onions, Cup n Char pepperoni, NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella, and chipotle honey drizzle
- You Know Best (Create Your Own)$20.37
16" Start with the standard NJ crushed tomato, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and choose your add-ons
